The band "Best of the Eagles" entertains the crowd before the fireworks in Lititz Spring Park. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
The crowd at the band shell give a standing ovation to the band "Best of the Eagles" following their set at Lititz Spring Park. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
Fifteen month old Lace Hakala, of Bird-in-Hand, enjoys one of the spring rides at Lititz Spring Park before the fireworks. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
Leslie Spurrier, of Lititz , volunteered for the third year to light some of the 7000 candles in Lititz Spring Park. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
Looking over Lititz Spring Park during the Fourth of July celebrations Thursday evening. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
Looking over Lititz Spring Park during the Fourth of July celebrations Thursday evening. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
The band "Best of the Eagles" entertains the crowd before the fireworks in Lititz Spring Park. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
The crowd at the band shell give a standing ovation to the band "Best of the Eagles" following their set at Lititz Spring Park. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
Fifteen month old Lace Hakala, of Bird-in-Hand, enjoys one of the spring rides at Lititz Spring Park before the fireworks. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
Leslie Spurrier, of Lititz , volunteered for the third year to light some of the 7000 candles in Lititz Spring Park. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
Looking over Lititz Spring Park during the Fourth of July celebrations Thursday evening. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.
Looking over Lititz Spring Park during the Fourth of July celebrations Thursday evening. Lititz celebrated the Fourth of July with concerts in Lititz Spring Park and a fireworks display Thursday evening, July 4,2019.