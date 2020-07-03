Though people won't be able to pack Lititz Springs Park on Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July, there still will be a show.

Penn Cinema announced Thursday evening that the fireworks show will be shifting south to "keep the tradition alive" and allow people to enjoy fireworks.

Celebrating America's independence has been a staple at Lititz Springs Park for more than 200 years.

Penn Cinema's Facebook page said that the fireworks will be displayed from the Lancaster Airport; the event will happen with the support of Lititz Springs Park and M & R Auto Center.

Parking at the cinema will open at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and the show is set to start at 9:30 p.m.

Parking space will be first come, first served.

Penn Cinema said that parking will cost $5 per vehicle and only cash will be accepted. All of the money will be donated to Lititz Springs Park.

The fireworks show is scheduled to be between five to 10 minutes long, Penn Cinema said.

The Facebook post also reminded people social distancing and mask guidelines should be followed.

