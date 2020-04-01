The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Army Corps of Engineers have visited the Lancaster area and evaluated several buildings for use as alternate care sites in case of a medical facilities shortage, according to county Commissioner Josh Parsons.

"They have asked that we not discuss specific places until they are further along in the process," he said in an email to LNP|LancasterOnline.

Although he didn't mention it, one site that has attracted significant public interest is the former hospital in Lancaster city that UPMC Pinnacle closed in February 2019, which was best known by its original name of St. Joseph Hospital.

"The process begins with the identification of available buildings, like former health care centers, hotels, dormitories and convention centers, in a prioritized order," Parsons wrote. "Once identified, a more thorough evaluation is conducted to determine the appropriate steps needed to convert the location into a usable treatment location."

In a Facebook post on the subject Wednesday, Parsons wrote, "According to a Pentagon press briefing on March 20, Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, stated that once a building is identified and a lease is secured, the corps will take over and hire contractors “in an exceptionally short amount of days.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No further information was immediately available. LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported that Parsons and Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace both indicated they believed any decision on whether to open alternate care sites would likely be made by state or federal agencies.