Reckless riders on illegal dirt bike-style motorcycles have struck pedestrians twice in Lancaster city in the last two months, according to Lancaster city police.

Many of the motorcycles driven by the riders are not registered through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and are not legal to operate on roadways, police said in a news release. Stolen and abandoned dirt bikes have been found in the city and surrounding areas.

Investigators have been looking into the ongoing incidents for the past two months.

Officers had been searching for the dirt bike riders when they encountered a group of them at a garage in the 700 block of West Vine Street at 4:33 p.m. on April 18, police said.

One of the riders, Domaso Juney Albino-Santiago, 37, of Lititz, attempted to ride away but lost control of his bike, slamming into the side of a police cruiser, according to the news release. Albino-Santiago, who was found carrying a small amount of marijuana, was not injured in the crash.

Albino-Santiago was charged with one count of reckless driving will likely receive additional charges in connection to the incident based on video evidence, police said.

Police did not say if any other dirt bike riders were arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is urged to contact police at 717-735-1784 or 717-735-3369.