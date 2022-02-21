Update: Millersville University announced Tuesday that four teenagers were charged for firing a gel gun at pedestrians on and near campus.

Previously reported:

At least three Millersville University students were shot by a gel gun (initially said to be a BB gun) Sunday night near the campus and police are looking for the person or people responsible.

The shootings happened near South Village, Brookwood and Cartlidge housing units, a bulletin sent out by the university said.

The tweet said that the person or people shooting the gel gun were in a black SUV.

No serious injuries were reported, other than students having pain where the pellet hit them, according director of communications Janet Kacskos.

There is no indication that anyone was targeted in the incidens, Kacskos said.

'It’s definitely not who we are'

But the thought of someone just shooting pedestrians with a gel gun was still unnerving to some students.

Taylor Whitman, a junior at Millersville University, saw a dark-colored SUV outside her window sometime after 11 p.m. on Sunday. She didn’t think anything of it, until she opened her email later to find out that three Millersville students had been shot by a BB gun that night.

“I was kind of surprised,” Whitman said Monday on her way to class. “It’s just kind of crazy.”

“I’d just like to know who did it," freshman Amy Flannery said. Sunday’s incident is the latest in a series of “crazy” events that have happened during the Reading native’s first year at college. She reflected on the death of Matthew Mindler and the Park City Center shooting, both happening during her first semester.

A first-year student at the university, Mindler, 19, was found dead shortly after in August 2021 in a wooded area off of Shenks Lane near Crossgates Golf Club in Manor Township. His death was ruled a suicide.

“It’s definitely not who we are,” Millersville junior Parker Madey said of the BB gun shooting. “I just can’t believe people did this.”

Madey lives off-campus near where the incident involving the BB gun took place.

Other students walking throughout campus Monday afternoon said they first heard about it when they checked their email Sunday night or Monday morning. Many didn’t want to comment on the incident, acknowledging they were either sleeping or didn’t know anything more than the university’s email.

Flannery said she walks around the campus often and never really worried about something like this.

“I’m definitely going to be more cautious,” Flannery said.

As of Monday afternoon, police were still looking for the person or people responsible for the incident. Manor, Millersville Borough and Millersville University police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the pellet shootings is asked to contact Millersville University Police Chief Pete Anders at 717-871-4357 or report it through the university's LiveSafe app.