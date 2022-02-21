At least three Millersville University students were shot by a BB gun Sunday night near the campus and police are looking for the people or people responsible.

The shootings happened near South Village, Brookwood and Cartlidge housing units, a bulletin sent out by the university said.

The tweet said that the person or people shooting the BB gun(s) were in a black SUV.

Police searching for suspects in black SUV shooting bb gun at pedestrians in/near campus, See email for details. — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) February 21, 2022

No serious injuries were reported, other than students having pain where the pellet hit them, according director of communications Janet Kacskos.

Manor, Millersville Borough and Millersville University police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the pellet shootings is asked to contact Millersville University Police Chief Pete Anders at 717-871-4357 or report it through the university's LiveSafe app.