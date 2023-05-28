As the Little Conestoga Creek trail project chugs along, a crosswalk near the trail in East Hempfield Township gave one reader concern.

The reader wrote to The Watchdog that the trail would be more enjoyable if the pedestrian lights at the intersection of Good Drive and Harrisburg Pike actually worked. She said after finishing a walk on an unfinished portion of the trail, she felt stuck, as there were no lights to signal when it was safe to cross.

East Hempfield Manager Cindy Schweitzer said the township confirmed the pedestrian lights at the intersection are working, following a review prompted by the reader, though she noted they’re a “very old style.” Instead of the digital sign many people are likely accustomed to, with a glowing silhouette of a person and a hand to signal when a pedestrian should cross or stop, the light is similar to a three-tiered traffic light. The only difference is that the pedestrian light is at eye level.

Schweitzer said the crosswalk is coordinated with the traffic lights, and pedestrians will see the lights turn green when traffic is safe to walk in the same direction.

The intersection will get a facelift soon where the Little Conestoga trail will cross the intersection. Schweitzer said there will be proper pedestrian crosswalks and updated pedestrian signals installed. The township does not have a finalized timeline for the crosswalk, though the entire trail project is expected to last three years.

