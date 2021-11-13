Lancaster police are searching for a motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian in the city last month and drove away from the scene.

Steven F. Killough was struck as he was crossing Chestnut Street at Prince Street around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29, according to Lt. Mark Radmore.

A work van headed south along Prince Street turned left onto Chestnut Street, striking Killough as he was in the crosswalk, Radmore said. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras at the Lancaster city police station.

The van’s driver, described as an adult male, initially stopped and helped Killough off the road. An ambulance in the area came upon the crash within seconds and transported Killough before the man drove away.

Killough, a local pediatrician, died Friday of a traumatic head injury sustained in the crash, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Police were able to track down the company that owns the van. Investigators are now trying to determine who was driving the van at the time of the crash, Radmore said.

The crash remains under investigation.