Someone fired several gunshots at a pedestrian in downtown Lancaster on Saturday afternoon, according to city police.

A man, armed with a handgun, fired several gunshots at a second unidentified man in the first block of West James Street, between North Queen and North Prince streets, at 3:52 p.m., said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, a police spokesperson. Both men were on foot at the time.

A garage and three cars in a nearby parking lot were hit by gunfire. One of the vehicles was occupied at the time, though no one was injured.

The shooter’s intended target was not struck.

An investigation is underway to identify the shooter and his intended target, Stoltzfus said.

Several witnesses at the scene and the people in the struck vehicle were interviewed and cooperative with investigators.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 717-735-3300. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.lancasterpolice.com.