A Quarryville man was killed Saturday night after being struck by three vehicles in East Drumore Township, according to state police.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released by authorities, was standing in the middle of Lancaster Pike (Route 272), just south of Deaver Road, for an unknown reason when they were struck by a vehicle driving northbound at 10:44 p.m., police said in a news release.

The man was thrown into the southbound lane and struck by a second vehicle, described by police as a late 1990s blue Jeep Cherokee with Maryland license plates. The unidentified vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

A third vehicle, traveling southbound behind the Cherokee, also struck the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. An autopsy or external examination will take place Monday morning at a forensic center.

The pedestrian was an adult man from Quarryville, Diamantoni said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information about the Jeep Cherokee or the crash is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster at 717-229-7650.