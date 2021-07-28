Police are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster city Tuesday night, according to a report by WGAL.

A woman was struck near Fairview Avenue and Wabank Street around 8 p.m., WGAL said. Lancaster police said the woman pulled a child out of the way just before she was hit.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. Streets around the scene of the crash were closed as emergency crews treated the woman.

The crash was caught on a nearby surveillance camera, WGAL said. Lancaster police have released the images in the hope that someone can recognize the vehicle.