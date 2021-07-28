Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information provided by police.

Lancaster police are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster city Tuesday night.

A woman was struck near Fairview Avenue and Wabank Street as she was crossing the road with a small child at 8:03 p.m., knocking her and the child down onto the street, police said in a news release. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

An uninvolved passerby assisted the woman and child until police arrived at the scene.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle, a red or orange sedan, fled the scene immediately after striking the woman and child and did not offer any aid, police said.

Police are now investigating the incident, and are asking the public for help in identifying the driver and vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300.