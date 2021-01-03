EPHRATA POLICE

BURGLARY

WEST COCALICO TWP.: Kim Dragan, 63, of Reading, was charged with burglary after she ran from police when officers arrived after the property owner reported a suspicious vehicle was at her rental house Dec. 23, police said. The windows to the house were covered and a vehicle was parked in the driveway for several days, police said. Dragan is free after posting cash bail, police said.

LITITZ POLICE

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

LITITZ: Yahary Rodriguez- Luiggi, 22, of Lebanon, was cited for driving at unsafe speeds after he slid off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, hitting a pedestrian, at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 16, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

LITITZ: Police are investigating after a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Dec. 21 at 7:22 a.m. on West Orange Street at Pine Lane. The pedestrian walked into the path of a vehicle from between other stopped vehicles, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: Micah James Moraga, 20, of Lititz, was charged with theft from a vehicle after the owner of a vehicle saw Moraga breaking into his parked vehicle and removing items around midnight Dec. 30, police said. The owner of the vehicle was able to catch Moraga and hold him there until officers arrived, police said. A large amount of coins and a AAA card were taken from the vehicle, police said.

NORTHERN REGIONAL POLICE

ASSAULT