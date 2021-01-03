EPHRATA POLICE
BURGLARY
WEST COCALICO TWP.: Kim Dragan, 63, of Reading, was charged with burglary after she ran from police when officers arrived after the property owner reported a suspicious vehicle was at her rental house Dec. 23, police said. The windows to the house were covered and a vehicle was parked in the driveway for several days, police said. Dragan is free after posting cash bail, police said.
LITITZ POLICE
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
LITITZ: Yahary Rodriguez- Luiggi, 22, of Lebanon, was cited for driving at unsafe speeds after he slid off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, hitting a pedestrian, at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 16, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but police said the injuries were not life-threatening.
LITITZ: Police are investigating after a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Dec. 21 at 7:22 a.m. on West Orange Street at Pine Lane. The pedestrian walked into the path of a vehicle from between other stopped vehicles, police said.
THEFT
LITITZ: Micah James Moraga, 20, of Lititz, was charged with theft from a vehicle after the owner of a vehicle saw Moraga breaking into his parked vehicle and removing items around midnight Dec. 30, police said. The owner of the vehicle was able to catch Moraga and hold him there until officers arrived, police said. A large amount of coins and a AAA card were taken from the vehicle, police said.
NORTHERN REGIONAL POLICE
ASSAULT
WARWICK TWP.: Nelson Elias Rodriguez, 23, was charged Dec. 17 with assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of marijuana following a road rage incident, police said.
PENN TWP.: Neaz Sean Sattaur, 39, was charged with simple assault and strangulation on Dec. 25 after he choked a person with whom he was arguing at a family Christmas party, police said.
DUI
WARWICK TWP.: Stephen Michael Charles, 43, of Elizabethtown, was charged Dec. 28 after he was found asleep in the parking lot of the Sheetz at 700 Furnace Hills Pike, police said.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
WARWICK TWP.: Officers responded to a house on Main Street on Dec. 31 at 2:34 p.m. for a burglary in progress. The caller said that he couldn’t see people, but heard them in his apartment or attic, police said. Officers searched the apartment but didn’t find anything. The caller said that he regularly hears people in his apartment but never sees them and that he believes that juveniles will wait on his roof to break into his apartment, police said.
SUSQUEHANNA REGIONAL POLICE
DUI
MARIETTA: Craig Messerole was charged with DUI on Dec. 18 following a call reporting a disabled vehicle stuck in the snow on the 500 block of East Front Street, police said.