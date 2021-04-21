Editor's note: This article has been updated with more recent information from Lancaster police clarifying that only one pedestrian was struck by bikers.

Reckless riders on illegal dirt bike-style motorcycles struck one pedestrian and nearly hit another in Lancaster city in separate incidents in the last two months, according to Lancaster city police.

A woman in her early 60s was struck by bikers in downtown Lancaster on March 26, sustaining a moderate head injury that required her to be hospitalized, said Glenn Stoltzfus, a police spokesperson. That case is currently unsolved, but under investigation.

In a second incident, an adult was nearly struck by a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed through Reservoir Park on the evening of April 13, Stoltzfus said. No one was injured in the incident.

Police previously reported that two pedestrians had been hit. Stoltzfus clarified that only one pedestrian had been struck.

The two incidents are part of a series of reports the police department has received concerning riders driving through downtown Lancaster, Lancaster County Central Park and other city parks, Stoltzfus said.

Many of the motorcycles driven by the riders are not registered through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and are not legal to operate on roadways, police said in a news release.

Stolen and abandoned dirt bikes have been found in the city and surrounding areas, but have not been directly connected to any of the dangerous riders, Stoltzfus said.

Investigators with the police department's patrol division, Auto Crimes Task Force and Community Engagement Office have been looking into the ongoing incidents for the past two months.

Officers had been searching for the dirt bike riders when they encountered a group of them at a garage in the 700 block of West Vine Street at 4:33 p.m. on April 18, police said.

One of the riders, Domaso Juney Albino-Santiago, 37, of Lititz, attempted to ride away but lost control of his bike, slamming into the side of a police cruiser, according to the news release. Albino-Santiago, who was found carrying a small amount of marijuana, was not injured in the crash.

Albino-Santiago was charged with one count of reckless driving will likely receive additional charges in connection to the incident based on video evidence, police said.

Police did not say if any other dirt bike riders were arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is urged to contact police at 717-735-1784 or 717-735-3369.