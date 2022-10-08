A Mountville man who police were looking for after a child went missing Friday Friday died after he was hit by a car along Route 30 east, officials said.

Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville, was pronounced dead at the scene in West Hempfield Township at 6:10 p.m., according to the coroner's office. Police did not confirm the man's identity Saturday.

Police say they were dispatched Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and a woman in the 300 block of East Main Street in Mountville.

An active protection from abuse order was in place between the two, and Smith had an active arrest warrant, according to a news release. The caller told police that man had left with the woman's 2-year-old child.

Officers on Friday searched for Smith and the vehicle involved, released the information to surrounding agencies, and contacted state and other local police departments for assistance. In a request for help in locating child on Friday, police had said the child was 1.

At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, the vehicle was located unoccupied. According to police, the child was brought back to the mother at 3:42 p.m.

At 4 p.m., officers received information that Smith was seen running outside businesses near Route 462 and Hempland Road. He was then seen was running close to the guiderail of Route 30 eastbound at the rear of a business in the 3700 block of Hempland Road, police said in a release. As officers entered the parking lot, Smith jumped over the guiderail and ran into traffic. He was struck and killed by an eastbound vehicle, police said.

The reason he was running in the area after returning the child is unclear, police said. The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is assisting West Hempfield Township police in investigating.