A pedestrian was struck and killed in Sadsbury Township on Friday night, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Daniel Wagner, 57, of Christiana, was struck as he was crossing Gap Newport Pike (Route 41) sometime before 9:20 p.m., Diamantoni said.

Wagner, who was walking to the Dutch-Way Farm Market at 365 PA-41, was crossing the southbound lane when he was struck.

Wagner died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said.

Pennsylvania State police did not immediately provide information about the crash.