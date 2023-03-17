A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Ephrata on Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old female was crossing the road at the intersection of West Main Street and Church Street in Ephrata Borough around 3 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a pickup truck turning left, according to a release from the Ephrata Police Department.

The woman was pinned under the vehicle and dragged over 100 feet. Fire department personnel freed the woman from under the vehicle and she was transported to LGH, according to the release.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Focht at 717-738-9200 x238.