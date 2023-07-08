A 97-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Doe Run Road in Penn Township.

Clinton Rohrer, of the 700 block of Doe Run Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Lancaster County coroner’s office. Rohrer's cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries, and his death was ruled accidental.

Emergency teams responded to Doe Run and West Lexington roads near Erb Mennonite Church shortly before 7 a.m. Friday for a report of a vehicle crash. Northern Lancaster County Regional police closed the 700 block of Doe Run Road during the investigation.