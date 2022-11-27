A pedestrian died of their injuries after a car hit them in West Earl Township on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded around 5 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of South 7th Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to dispatch reports. The stretch of roadway is just south of Akron Borough.

The dispatch report confirmed the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. Police have not identified the pedestrian as of Sunday morning.

Crews closed the road Saturday night to investigate.

