A pedestrian died of their injuries after a car hit them in West Earl Township on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded around 5:16 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of South 7th Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to dispatch reports. The stretch of roadway is just south of Akron Borough.

Police said in a news release Monday morning that a man driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on South Seventh Street hit a pedestrian who was in the southbound lane. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.

Police are withholding the pedestrian's name until their family has been notified, but the release indicates the person is from Akron.

Police are still investigating and ask any witnesses to contact Officer Justin Cruce with West Earl Township Police at at 717-859-1411 or by email at jcruce@westearlpd.org.

Read more local news stories: