A Manor Township man who came to Lancaster County with his family as refugees from Nepal died Tuesday night after being hit by a minivan Monday while on a walk.

Karna Subedi, 61, was walking on Stone Mill Road just south of Schoolhouse Road when he was hit about 1:44 p.m., according to Manor Township police.

Subedi, who lived in the 900 block of West Fairway Drive – about a mile from where he was hit, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he died.

"At this time, we are devastated and in deep pain ... we are totally broken," his son, Saha Subedi, 29, said Tuesday. "He was a great, great father."

Karna Subedi came to Lancaster with his wife, Nama Subedi, sons Saha Subedi and Mon Subedi and daughters Tika Bhattarai and Ganga Poudyel in 2012 after spending 20 years in a refugee camp in Nepal, Saha Subedi said.

There, he was a laborer.

"My father didn't go to school, but he sent us to school," his son said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In America, Karna Subedi worked in a chicken factory for a while, but the factory closed and he had been unable to find steady work because of a language barrier, Saha Subedi said.

He enjoyed walking and did so regularly, his son said. He was also a member of the Bhutanese Community Development of Lancaster County, which helps refugees adjust to American life.

The minivan's driver stayed at the scene and the crash is under investigation, police said. Further information was not available.