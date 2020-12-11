A Peach Bottom woman charged with numerous counts of animal cruelty in October never appeared for her preliminary hearings in early December, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The hearings for Joanna M. Fleming continued without her, and District Judge Stuart Mylin ordered all counts, including animal cruelty and abuse, be bound for Lancaster County court, the district attorney's office said.

Two of her three preliminary hearings were for animal cruelty, and a third was for a felony charge of access device fraud in which police say Fleming used a dead relative's debit card to make purchases online, at convenience stores and a pizzeria, according to the district attorney's office.

Fleming, 45, was charged with five felonies, 10 misdemeanors and 10 summary offenses after the Pennsylvania SPCA found horses in emaciated condition along her property on Peach Bottom Road in Fulton Township.

A horse and a puppy found at Fleming's property were euthanized because of their poor health, the district attorney's office said. Ten other horses were seized by the SPCA.

Numerous other animals were also in poor health because of lack of food, water and proper veterinarian care, an SPCA investigation found.

SPCA humane officer Jen Nields, who filed the charges, and assistant district attorney Christine L. Wison presented testimony at the hearings, which included two veterinarians who spoke about the animals' conditions, the district attorney's office said.

Fleming is also facing charges on a fourth criminal docket after police said she entered a neighbor's cabin and stole scrap metal.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 29 for the burglary case, but Mylin issued a bench warrant for Fleming's arrest, the district attorney's office said.

When charges were initially filed, Fleming posted a combined bail amount of $210,000 through a bondsman, according to the district attorney's office.

