Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station plans to test its emergency warning siren system Wednesday afternoon.

The full-volume siren test is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., according to Constellation, the plant’s owner.

The power plant is located along the Susquehanna River in York County at 1848 Lay Road, Delta. The emergency warning system is made up of 97 sirens located in a 10-mile radius surrounding the power plant.

The tests take place two times each year. Local county emergency management authorities activate the sirens.

During emergencies, the sirens are not a signal to evacuate. They are a signal to tune into a local emergency broadcast TV or radio station.

Peach Bottom has been in operation since 1974, and produces enough energy to power more than 2.7 million homes.