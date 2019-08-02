A 22-year-old man died Friday after he crashed his motorcycle while allegedly fleeing a state police officer.

Cristian Barajas, of Peach Bottom, led police on a two-minute pursuit through Fulton Township before he lost control of his motorcycle, veered into a grassy area near the shoulder and overturned several times, state police said.

State police said an officer attempted to stop Barajas for a vehicle violation.

First aid was rendered, state police said, but Barajas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Lancaster Pike, south of Lindecampe Lane, state police said.

