A truck crashed into the back of a snowplow in Drumore Township Thursday morning, Dec. 17, 2020. 

An 81-year-old Peach Bottom man died after crashing into the back of a snowplow Thursday morning in Drumore Township, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. 

The man died on scene. 

The crash happened around 8:38 a.m. on Lancaster Pike near Spring Valley Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communication. 

Firefighters had to cut off the door of the truck to get the driver out, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent. 

Diamantoni said that the man died of traumatic injures and the manner of death was ruled accidental. 

