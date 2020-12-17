An 81-year-old Peach Bottom man died after crashing into the back of a snowplow Thursday morning in Drumore Township, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The man died on scene.

The crash happened around 8:38 a.m. on Lancaster Pike near Spring Valley Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communication.

Firefighters had to cut off the door of the truck to get the driver out, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent.

Diamantoni said that the man died of traumatic injures and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

