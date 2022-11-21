Fire departments from southern Lancaster County this afternoon helped fight a fire that engulfed a rancher in Cecil County, Maryland.

Shortly after 12 p.m., a single-story home on Woody Brown Road in Cecil County, Maryland, caught fire, according to Chief Phil Smith of Robert Fulton Fire Co. in Fulton Township.

Robert Fulton is about two miles from the Maryland border. Smith said if there's a fire nearby, they may get dispatched to the scene. Quarryville and Rawlinsville fire companies from Lancaster County also responded.

When firefighters arrived, everyone in the house were already outside, Smith said. The home was fully engulfed. There were no injuries.

It's unknown how the fire started, Smith said.