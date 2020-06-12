Peaceful protests planned in 8 Lancaster County boroughs today through Sunday

Peaceful protests for racial justice are planned in eight Lancaster County boroughs today through Sunday, activists have announced.

Each rally was organized by residents of the boroughs, but is being promoted and supported by the activist group Lancaster Stands Up, said Eliza Booth, a Lancaster Stands Up organizer.

“I think what it says is when you get outside the city, people are paying attention to this,” Booth said. “People are tuned into what’s happening around our country, and they see the injustices, and they want a transformative change in policing.”

The rallies are part of the national protests that erupted after George Floyd died in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Participants are being asked to wear a mask, to keep 6 feet apart and to not obstruct streets or sidewalks.

Here are the events:

TODAY

Lititz: A rally from 4 to 6 p.m. today on the sidewalk in front of Lititz Springs Park.

SATURDAY

Ephrata: A rally from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at 31 E. Main St.

Manheim: A rally from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Manheim’s square.

Quarryville: A rally from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Quarryville Memorial Park, 297 Park Ave.

East Petersburg: A car caravan leaves at 3 p.m. Saturday from East Petersburg Civics Grounds Community Park, 6051 Pine St. Starting at 10 a.m., organizers are encouraging residents to create chalk art on sidewalks in front of their homes.

SUNDAY

Elizabethtown: A rally at 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Elizabethtown Borough Park, 201 S. Mount Joy St.

Millersville: A march starts at 2 p.m. Sunday at Comet Field Park, off Route 741.

Strasburg: A rally from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Strasburg square, Main Street and Route 896.

