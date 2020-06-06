Three communities held peaceful Black Lives Matter protests Saturday, marking the seventh day of demonstrations in Lancaster County. Organizers in Elizabethtown and Ephrata boroughs, and Lancaster city honked horns, chanted, held signs, knelt, hugged, prayed and talked with police officers throughout the day. Until Saturday, most protests took place in Lancaster city at Penn Square and outside the city police station on West Chestnut Street.

Elizabethtown

At least 400 people took part in Elizabethtown’s protest Saturday, according to Faith Cain, one of its organizers. “I think it turned out amazing,” she said. Kimberly Shaffer and Kimberly Anderson also helped organize the protest, which lasted from 3 to 6 p.m. Protesters were concentrated at the town square at East High and South Market streets. On Thursday, Elizabethtown police Chief Ed Cunningham posted a statement on the borough’s website about George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He said he was “very deeply disturbed” when he saw the video showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck and three other officers standing by, all of whom, according to Cunningham, “were just plain wrong.” Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, and Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with aiding and abetting murder. All four were fired. Cunningham spoke alongside protesters at the beginning of Saturday’s protest. “Thank you for working with us to make sure our voice gets heard,” he said. Then Cunningham and other officers circulated throughout the crowd. At times officers knelt alongside protesters. Alaak Deu, 21, pointed at an officer and asked, “Is being black a crime?” The officer, Detective Dustin Ryan, who volunteered to work Saturday, replied “absolutely not,” and hugged Deu. Faith leaders were also in the crowd. The Rev. Bernard-Mary Ayo Oniwe, of St. Peter Catholic Church in Elizabethtown, said he was there to witness to the Gospel. Originally from Nigeria, Oniwe said he’s experienced racism, but said most people with whom he interacts are “gracious.” “Life has value,” he said. “Life taken in such a barbaric way deserves a voice,” he said, pointing to his sign, which said: “Black Lives Matter. Be the voice I stand w/ you.”

Ephrata

More than 200 people gathered in Ephrata Borough from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to protest Floyd’s death. Motorists traveling on East Main Street passed a gauntlet of whooping and cheering protesters waving signs proclaiming “Black Lives Matter,” “If you want peace, work for justice,” “Silence is violence” and calling for an end of police brutality. “I think when all of us saw the video of George Floyd, even people who weren’t paying attention before, are now, said event organizer Susanna Wurtz of Northern End Stands Up, a chapter of Lancaster Stands Up. “For me living here in a rural town, I want my neighbors to know — and I want people of color here in Ephrata to know — that they have allies here. “We’re standing up for racial justice,” Wurtz said. “We’re standing up as allies for our black brothers and sisters.” Ephrata Police Department kept a low profile with only two officers — acting Chief Thomas Shumaker and Lt. Chris McKim — keeping watch. Other precautions were in place, but Shumaker declined to specify those measures, saying “appropriate steps” were being taken to make the event “safe and quiet.” There was little opposition, with one motorist extending an arm out of his window and giving the crowd a “thumbs down.” A man in the crowd carried a rifle and shook hands with some protesters, saying he was just exercising his Second Amendment rights. Addressing the crowd, borough council president Susan Rowe said, “We will commit that these injustices will not be tolerated here. We will lead by example. We will show the rest of our country that it can be done. And, just perhaps, our love and compassion for one another will grow and spread. And the future will be a better, brighter place for everyone.” The gathering broke up as peacefully as it began, with no reported incidents. Pleased with how things went, Shumaker said, “I wish there was a way to set this as a national example.”

Lancaster City

Meanwhile, in Lancaster city, multiracial protesters organized multiple marches throughout the downtown Saturday, all leaving from Art Park, where artists in the afternoon created a mural recognizing the black victims of police brutality or violent racism.

Dozens of outdoor diners Saturday evening got an unexpected earful when about 75 marchers streamed past their tables, chanting, “No justice, no peace!” and “Black lives matter!”

“We’re going to make it hard for them to sit outside and eat,” protester Tamika Booker said a few minutes earlier, addressing the group as they sat on the courthouse steps.

But their march into Penn Square and past Central Market didn’t appear to rattle diners enjoying the breezy, sultry evening, the first weekend for outdoor dining allowed since the start of the pandemic.

One white man stood beside his table with an upraised fist, a symbol of solidarity with the antiracism protesters.

The marchers passed within a few feet of three members of the Quillen family, who were enjoying pork and shrimp and garlic dishes from Old San Juan restaurant.

“It was loud,” Bill Quillen said afterwards, adding, “I support what they’re protesting.”

“One woman’s sign said, ‘No one is born a racist.’ That's true,” Quillen said.

Quillen’s mother, Lois, old enough to remember the Civil Rights protests of the 1960s, said, “I applaud them for getting out and doing this.”

Enjoying cold drinks outside with her husband and son, Sarah Cohen said she didn’t expect protesters but said, “I 100% support them.”