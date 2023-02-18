Local leaders are optimistic the Legislature will act promptly because the public school funding system was ruled unconstitutional, but a Parent-Teacher Organization president believes a fix may take so long that many more kids, especially low-income students of color, won’t get the education they’re due.

The nearly 800-page ruling Feb. 7 by Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer sided with low-wealth public school districts – including the School District of Lancaster and five other districts who filed the lawsuit in 2014. It said the state has an obligation to guarantee all children equal access to education despite the level of income or the value of taxable property in their school district but didn’t provide a solution, leaving that up to the Legislature. Cohn Jubelirer also connected a lack of funding to wider achievement gaps for historically disadvantaged groups, including Black and Hispanic students, English-language learners and poor students.

All but 12% of SDL’s more than 10,000 students identify as non-white and nearly a quarter of its students are learning English as a second language.

‘Too little, too late’

Like local leaders, SDL mother and Smith Wade-El Ementary School Parent-Teacher Organization President Jessica Sponsler is optimistic that the ruling provides a starting point for legislators but she doesn’t trust politicians to remedy a broken system that has already put her two biracial children behind.

“I’m not optimistic it’s going to make a difference for my kids, to tell you the truth, or any of the kids that go to school with them,” Sponsler said, explaining that she expects those children may have graduated before the issue is settled. “There will continue to be this kind of environment where these kids are being used as pawns in bigger political discussions … (legislators) are just going to continue to fight.”

When the lawsuit was filed in 2014, her youngest child had just been born and her oldest, who’s now in seventh grade, hadn’t started kindergarten.

“It's frustrating,” Sponsler said. “I’m hoping (my children) will be able to play catch up. I’m worried that they won’t - that it’ll be too little too late.”

Nonetheless, she and other parents are pushing for action as soon as possible. At a recent PTO meeting, she and other parents created a list of needs to present to the school board and administrators. One need she highlighted is support staff, such as guidance counselors.

‘Pay now or pay later’

Democratic state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, whose 49th District includes much of SDL’s enrollment area, understands the frustration that parents and students feel waiting on legislators to address unconstitutional inequity, but he’s confident with a new Legislature in place this year, change will happen.

“There have been people acting to protect the status quo or to make it even more inequitable than it already is, looking to further privatize resources that belong to the public because they care more about furthering their interests and enriching themselves than they do about the kids …,” Smith-Wade-El said. “But I think what we're going to see … is that they're not more powerful than the millions of Pennsylvanians who believe that their kids deserve a beautiful childhood.”

Lancaster city-based Spanish American Civic Association CEO Carlos Graupera agrees that parents in particular have a key role to play.

“The Legislature has an obligation to deal with public education in the most fair way,” Graupera said. “The courts have spoken and communities need to speak up too, in all sectors of society. Parents, teachers have to join the effort for equity and funding.”

Public pressure is important because “one of the challenges is going to be you're going to need the votes to pass any new bills,” said Pedro Rivera, president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Rivera was the SDL superintendent when the lawsuit was filed, and became a defendant when he served as the state Secretary of Education from 2015 to 2020.

“There'll be a will to have a conversation,” he said, “and a will with the General Assembly because they've been trying for a number of years to do right by school districts. I think the challenge is going to be when it comes down to the votes.”

Failing to get those votes sooner than later has wide-ranging implications, pointed out Blanding Watson, president of the Lancaster chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The NAACP-Pennsylvania State Conference joined the school districts in filing the lawsuit.

“We are hopeful that all will comply with the judge's decision,” said “Laws are socially constructed. So with that, it is a sign that as a society we are moving in the right direction.”

But the issue is urgent, Watson said. “The link between academic failure and delinquency, violence, and crime is welded to reading failure. Over 70% of inmates in America’s prisons cannot read above a fourth-grade level,” he said.

Equitable funding for schools comes with a cost, but so does inaction, Watson said. “This is a way we can pay now or pay later in the cost of crime, welfare, health costs, job losses and downward spiral in the economy.”