Being the coolest small town in America is, well, cool.

Lititz embraced the title bestowed upon it in 2013 by Budget Travel following a contest that garnered nearly 100,000 votes.

A reader recently reached out to Watchdog with a not-so-cool take on some of the borough’s roads.

“For the past several years the town that is called America’s coolest small town has many roads within the borough limits that are in terrible shape,” the reader wrote.

The reader, who said he drives into Lititz on a daily basis, singled out a few of the side roads along East Main Street including North Locust, North Water and North Cedar streets.

“Many times I get behind school buses on this road and watch the kids and bus bounce as it travels,” the reader wrote about North Cedar Street.

Watchdog recently took a leisurely drive through the borough, traveling along the roads called out by the reader.

Most of the roads were relatively smooth, but one spot with issues was at the intersection of East Main and Cedar streets, where filled-in potholes made for a bumpy ride.

Watchdog reached out to the borough and the state Department of Transportation about any plans to improve the road.

In an email, Lititz Borough Manager Sue Ann Barry said it is a state-owned road and the borough has no jurisdiction. But, she added, the state has paving projects in the area coming in 2022.

PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson confirmed to Watchdog that East Main Street from Broad Street to Rothsville Road in Warwick Township is scheduled to be repaved in late January 2022, as will North Water Street from East Main Street to the borough line near where North Water Street becomes Brunnerville Road.

Thompson said the projects were initially scheduled for April 2021 but was pushed back to allow the borough to make curb and sidewalk improvements in the area.

