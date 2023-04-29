Paving on a 3-mile section of River Road in Manor Township will begin Monday and may cause delays.

A pipe replacement scheduled this weekend as part of the project has been postponed due to a poor weather forecast.

Paving will take place between Letort Road and Penn Street (Route 999). Traffic will be restricted to one lane with flaggers in place. The project is expected to take several weeks to complete.

The project also requires the replacement of four large pipes, requiring the road to be closed. Two have been completed, and the other two are scheduled to be completed May 5-8 and May 12-15.

During the pipe replacements, a detour will be in place using Penn Street, Central Manor Road and Letort Road.

The $3 million repaving project is expected to be completed June 30. Pennsy Supply Inc. of Harrisburg is the contractor for the project.