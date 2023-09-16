A 2.2-mile section of Route 322 in Ephrata Borough, Ephrata Township and Clay Township will have temporary lane closures during the day through Sept. 25, as part of a repaving project which began this week.

The $1.6 million project is expected to be completed in May 2024, according to the state Department of Transportation.

It includes repaving Route 322 from Academy Drive in Ephrata Borough, through Ephrata Township, to its intersection with Wood Corner Road and Durlach Road in Clay Township.

Work will take place during the day for the first two weeks of the project. After that, work will take place overnight, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the fall. There will be lane closures and flaggers in place, and restrictions on oversize loads.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. of South Woodbury Township, Bedford County, is the contractor for the project.