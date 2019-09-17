Paving from Shippen Street to Water Street was previously scheduled to start on or about today. It will instead begin Monday, Sept. 30, and continue for about two weeks, deputy director of public works Matt Metzler said.

Resurfacing work has been proceeding on West Walnut Street from Water Street to College Avenue. Final paving starts Wednesday and will end "sometime next week," including line striping, Metzler said.

The paving will end a lengthy period of work on the street, including the replacement of water and gas pipes along its length. Its new striping will include a bicycle lane running from Broad Street to College Avenue.