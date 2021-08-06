Parking restrictions and lane closures will be in place as road crews begin paving Prince Street in Lancaster city Wednesday, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The paving work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekdays until the following Wednesday, Aug. 18, PennDOT said.

The work will begin at the West James Street intersection and progress south from there, according to PennDOT.

The paving work is part of a 1.6-mile, $1.4 million project on Prince Street that includes the installation of new accessible curb ramps. The improvements span from East Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue.

PennDOT expects the entire project to finish by Oct. 29.

More information about infrastructure projects in Lancaster County can be found at the PennDOT website for the regional District 8.