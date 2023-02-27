Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 26.

1. LGH cited for multiple violations in patient care by health officials

PennLive reported that Lancaster General Hospital was recently hit with infractions for mistakes made during patient care, including operating on the wrong leg and employees violating hand-hygiene rules.

2. Country musical festival FallFest will be returning to Lancaster County

I-105 WIOV's popular country music extravaganza is back! After a run from 2008 to 2018 at the Overlook Community Campus in Manheim Township, FallFest moved to Maple Grove Raceway in Berks County from 2019-2022. Now, it will be making its return to Lancaster County on Sunday, Oct. 8; its lineup will be announced on July 6.

3. Lancaster Country Day girls hoops pulls out of Class 2A District 3 playoffs

The top-seeded Cougars had been set up for a semifinal showdown vs. No. 4 seed and L-L rival Lancaster Mennonite last Thursday but unfortunately had to forfeit the game due to a lack of available players.

Lancaster Country Day's roster was limited to just 7 players this season, and a combination of injuries and illness ahead of the contest meant they couldn't field a full lineup. As a result, the Blazers have clinched a state-playoff berth and will now face second-seeded Millersburg in the district title game tomorrow at the GIANT Center in Hershey.

4. Implosion of Live covered in new Rolling Stone piece

The long-running music magazine posted a deep dive into the collapse of the York-based band on Feb. 18. Lancaster County locations made a handful of appearances in the story; former Live guitarist Chad Taylor notably co-founded Tone Tailors, a musical equipment shop on the Rock Lititz campus.

5. Full coverage of Fasnacht Day 2023

Last Tuesday brought the 2023 edition of Fasnacht Day, celebrating the popular pastry. Check out our full coverage of the festivities below.