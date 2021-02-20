Pat Burnley, the co-founder of Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, passed away Friday due to natural causes, according to Kettle Kitchen Village's Instagram page. She was 92.

In 1954, Pat and her husband, Bob Burnley, launched what would eventually become Kitchen Kettle Village. It began in their new two-car garage, with just a stack of two-gallon kettles and gas burners.

Today, 67 years since the shop's inception, Burnley's little jam and relish business has transformed into an entire shopping complex in Intercourse, with over 10,000 visitors making their way to the village every week.

Born and raised in Intercourse, Burnley spent the first eight years of her formal education in a one-room schoolhouse, while learning how to cook and can from her mother. She attended Lancaster Business School after high school, followed by two years at Drexel University in their secretarial program.

Burnley had a passion for helping the community while serving delicious treats. "The economic effects of tourism help with our economy and jobs. I am so pleased with Lancaster County and the stewardship of the land," she said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline in 2010. "It's a pleasure to be able to live and work here."

In 2007, Burnley was awarded the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award by the Pennsylvania Dutch Convention and Visitors Bureau, now known as Discover Lancaster. The award has since been renamed to the "Burnley Lifetime Achievement Award" in her honor.

Most recently, Burnley received the Women of Influence "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the Central Penn Business Journal. She was awarded for making Central Pennsylvania a great place to live and work.

A mother of three children, Burnley brought each of her children up through the family business, and each of them play active roles in the business today.

"Life is too short to have a negative attitude," Burnley said. "[A] positive attitude gets you everywhere."

Click here to read the original reporting on when Kitchen Kettle Village opened up in Intercourse from our archives.