Pastors with the Intra City Progressive Pastors Association of Lancaster County encouraged people to avoid a planned protest scheduled for 5 a.m. Sunday.

The protest called for demonstrators to be outside of the Lancaster Bureau of Police building in response to three protesters being arrested on Aug. 5.

In a Facebook post on the Green Dream page, which has now been edited, demonstrators were told to completely cover their faces and to park away from downtown.

The edited post now tells people planning to attend to not cover their faces. Green Dream is a group that describes itself as “a non-profit civil rights organization" and called for the early morning protest to address the arrests of three individuals at a Put People First! PA protest Wednesday.

In a Facebook live video posted on Saturday at 3 p.m., Green Dream organizers said not to wear face coverings and that it is a peaceful event.

"Guys, we are not attacking the police department," members of Green Dream said in the video.

Pastor Gerald Simmons, of Intra City Progressive Pastors Association, said that "there may be violent forces arrayed against you who would seek to do you grave harm," while encouraging people not to attend the protest.

Simmons added that the pastors think the protesters' grievances should be brought "to the bargaining table and the ballot box and not protest in the dark of night where there is a very real chance that violence from extremists may occur."

Jessica Lopez, one of the three demonstrators arrested on Aug. 5, said that people are scared of the police, which is why they were asked to cover their faces and park away from downtown.

As for the 5 a.m. call time for the protest, Lopez said that "the only way to break the system is to break down the system."

Lancaster city police chief Jarrad Berkihiser said that police are "just asking for a peaceful protest so everyone's rights are respected."

Chestnut Street will be shutdown for the protest, Berkihiser added.

He said that precautions have been taken with his officers, but wouldn't go into specifics.