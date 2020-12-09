People in several areas throughout Lancaster County are reporting their first snow of the season.

Staff with LNP | LancasterOnline are reporting light snow in various areas throughout Lancaster County, including the Chestnut Hill neighborhood in Lancaster, West Hempfield Township and near Neffsville.

Local weather expert Eric Horst also tweeted footage of the snow falling, while also pointing out it would likely end by noon.

Nice burst of snow...first “whitening” of the season! Enjoy snow lovers!! For those not so happy...the snow will end by Noon. pic.twitter.com/RLtZxFQWSW — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) December 9, 2020

According to National Weather Service in State College, scattered flurries and light snow are possible between noon and 3 p.m., but no accumulation is expected. The high will only reach the lower 40s.

Sunny skies and colder temperatures are expected into the weekend, with no more snow expected in the forecast.