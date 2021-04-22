Partially vaccinated students may return to McCaskey High School for full-time instruction starting Monday, marking the first time many of them have been in school five days a week in more than a year.

Only the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be given to children as young as 16. Students must wait two weeks after their first dose before calling a school counselor to request permission to return for full-time, in-person classes, according to district spokesman Adam Aurand.

School nurses can verify students have received the vaccine by accessing a state database that lists the names of pupils who have been inoculated, Aurand said.

Students must follow through with the second shot. Nurses will make sure students follow through with a second dose and will talk to pupils who fail to complete their vaccines, Aurand said.

“I don’t know that we are even anticipating” that students will not get a second dose, he said. “We will work with each student.”

Counselors have begun notifying about 15 eligible students that they can start full-time, in-person classes Monday, April 26.

“We are getting lots of parent phone calls and emails asking for their students to be returned to school so they could have some semblance of a normal end of the year,” Superintendent Damaris Rau told board members at a Tuesday, April 20, meeting.

“We believe that if other students see their peers are vaccinated and able to come to school, they would likely do that, as well,” Rau said Tuesday.

The district will continue to follow masking and social distancing guidelines, keeping McCaskey classes to between 15 and 20 students.

McCaskey, which can house 2,400 students, already has 482 pupils coming five days a week. This group includes students struggling academically and those who receive school-based services.

Most McCaskey students attend school part time two days a week and learn virtually the other three days. These students are not required to be inoculated.

If enough space is available, Rau will ask families of full-time, virtual students if they want their children to return to in-person classes two days a week. The district expects some 450 virtual students would take it up on that offer.

The district would then focus on students struggling academically who want to extend the number of days they attend in-person classes. Almost 38% of freshman are failing at least one class, Rau noted during Tuesday’s meeting.

Rau presented a plan that would allow only fully inoculated students to return to full-time learning two weeks after the final dose. No one spoke against the idea.

Board member David Parry, however, asked administrators to change the guidelines to allow students to come back to McCaskey after just one dose. Board member Mara Creswell McGrann agreed.

“I am comfortable with doing that,” Parry said, adding that studies show an 80% vaccine efficacy two weeks after Pfizer’s first dose. “That’s a good trade-off for me.”

Board member Salina Almanzar asked Rau to consider putting ninth-graders at the top of the list of students returning full time.

A vote was not needed for the district to make the change.

“I can assure you we will do this in a safe way,” Rau said. “The administration feels it is important that students who have not stepped into the building start coming in person.”