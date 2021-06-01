June doesn't have many big astronomical events this year, but it will boast a partial solar eclipse, the summer solstice and the full strawberry supermoon.

Those in Lancaster County could see a partial solar eclipse during sunrise on June 10, but it depends on whether the weather conditions remain clear.

The sunrise on June 10 will happen at 5:35 a.m. The eclipse will technically start before that, around 4:39 a.m., but it will be too low in the horizon to see.

The solar eclipse will last until 6:30 a.m., giving Lancaster County about 55 minutes to see the event, according to TimeAndDate.

Here is an interactive view of what the solar eclipse will look like in the county. Lancaster County will, at best, only be able to see about a 70% eclipse.

Parts of Canada, Greenland and Russia will be able to see a full eclipse. Here's a map of the eclipse's full path.

Summer solstice, supermoon

The next big astronomical event will happen June 21, when the northern hemisphere experiences summer solstice. For Lancaster County, this will be the day with the longest amount of daylight, with just over 15 hours.

On that day, the sun will rise at 5:40 a.m. and set at 8:25 p.m.

After that, stargazers can look forward to the full strawberry supermoon.

The full strawberry supermoon will be at its brightest on June 24. This will be 2021's third and final supermoon, which means that the moon will look a bit brighter and bigger in the night sky.

Native Americans and colonialists referred to June's full moon as the strawberry moon as it's the peak time of year to harvest strawberries, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The moon will not look pink.