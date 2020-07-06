Some York County residents are being advised to shelter in place Monday morning because of harmful vapors from a shed fire, according to media reports.

The York Dispatch reported that the fire was in West Manchester Township at Bricker's French Fries, 2100 Monroe St., and all residents within a half-mile radius are advised to "stay indoors with windows and doors closed."

WGAL reported that a message from York County Office of Emergency Management said emergency personnel responded to the fire at 6 a.m. Monday and that people in the affected area should also "turn off all ventilation systems."

It advised people to stay tuned for further instructions.