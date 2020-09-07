A portion of State Road/Route 722 in East Hempfield Township will close sooner than expected for a bridge replacement project near the construction site of the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center.

Signs near the site now say the short stretch of State Road between Harrisburg Pike and Yellow Goose Road, north of Route 283, will be closed from Sept. 14 until late December, due to bridge replacement work.

The road closure was initially scheduled to start in October.

During the closure, trucks will be detoured from Harrisburg Pike to Route 30 to Route 283 before returning to State Road.

Other vehicles will be detoured on Harrisburg Pike and Yellow Goose Road and will be greeted by a temporary traffic signal where the two roads meet.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

About 5,800 vehicles travel on that stretch of Harrisburg Pike daily, according to PennDOT data. Travel on Route 772 averages 13,000 vehicles each day.

Oak Tree Development is developing the site, which includes the 129-bed Penn State Health hospital on the west side of State Road, just north of Harrisburg Pike, as well as a mixed-use development east of State Road.

Penn State Health spokeswoman Barbara Schindo said the health system anticipates a 2022 opening for the medical facility, which will be five stories high.