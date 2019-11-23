Part of a busy road in East Hempfield Township is expected to close for several months, likely next fall, in preparation for a new hospital and other development between Harrisburg Pike and Route 283.
Details and timing are still being worked out, but the plan calls for a short stretch of State Road/Route 722 to be closed between Harrisburg Pike and Yellow Goose Road. Traffic will be detoured east and west on Yellow Goose Road.
The closure will further complicate commutes for drivers in one of Lancaster’s most populated suburbs, who since March have been dealing with delays and traffic changes from a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reconstruction on the State Road overpass of Route 283.
Daily traffic averaged 5,800 vehicles on Harrisburg Pike as of 2017, according to PennDOT.
Earlier this year, the agency said Route 722 averaged nearly 13,000 vehicles daily, but it wasn’t clear if that count applies to the specific section of the road that will close in 2020.
The reconstruction project started in March and was originally projected to end in June 2021.
However, spokesman Dave Thompson said PennDOT hopes to make up time this winter, as the project is several months behind schedule “due to some coordination issues with the railroad.”
PennDOT would need to coordinate with Oak Tree Development on the expected State Road closure, according to Thompson.
Oak Tree is planning to build a Penn State Health hospital on the west side of State Road and a mixed-use development called Brookside east of State Road. The hospital is expected to open in spring of 2022.
Jon Beck, East Hempfield’s director of development, said road plans haven’t been finalized yet, but two changes are expected — enlarging the Swarr Run culvert, and widening and re-aligning State Road.
There doesn’t appear to be a way to accomplish that work without closing part of the road, he said.
Yellow Goose Road has been extended and now connects with Sylvan Road, he said, so drivers headed south on State Road could take Yellow Goose east or west to get to Harrisburg Pike.
Correspondent Justin Stoltzfus contributed to this story.