A section of Route 772 in Rapho Township is being shut down due to a gas leak in the area.

Officials are closing Route 772 (Mount Joy Road) at Shellyland Road due to a six-inch main tear in a gas line, according to dispatch. The location is right off of Route 283, and will cause traffic delays until the gas leak is cleared.

UGI has been notified and is at the scene, according to dispatch reports. Crews are working on re-opening the road.