The state Department of Transportation announced an emergency closure of part of Route 441 south of Columbia on Thursday.

Water Street (Route 441) is closed between Blue Lane and Front Street in Manor Township due to a retaining wall that is creating a hazard to the roadway, according to a statement released by PennDOT.

A detour is in place using nearby routes 999, 741 and 30.

A follow-up statement from PennDOT indicated that the road is expected to be reopened by early next week. Crews are working on repairs to the area.

Motorists can check for updates to road closures at 511pa.com.