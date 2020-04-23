Vehicle crash logo 1

A vehicle crash closed all lanes on Route 30 westbound in Mountville Borough and sent at least one to the hospital Thursday evening, 511PA Statewide said. 

The crash, reported around 8:30 p.m., was located on Route 30 westbound at Prospect Road, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said. 

Two people were reported as being initially trapped in a vehicle. 

Radio dispatch reported at least one person was transported to the hospital. 

