A vehicle crash closed all lanes on Route 30 westbound in Mountville Borough and sent at least one to the hospital Thursday evening, 511PA Statewide said.

The crash, reported around 8:30 p.m., was located on Route 30 westbound at Prospect Road, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

UPDATE: Crash on US 30 westbound at Prospect Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) April 24, 2020

Two people were reported as being initially trapped in a vehicle.

Radio dispatch reported at least one person was transported to the hospital.

