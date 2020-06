A portion of Route 30 in Salisbury Township will be closed after a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash, according to radio dispatch.

The crash was reported around 3:53 p.m. along Lincoln Highway East in the area of Brackbill Road, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Initial reports indicated a tractor-trailer and vehicle were involved in the crash.

At least one passenger was trapped in a vehicle, dispatch said.

Route 30 westbound traffic will be diverted to Route 772.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles