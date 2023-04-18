A section of Church Street in East Hempfield Township will close for five weeks beginning May 1 so workers can realign a curve in the road.

The road will be closed between Nolt Road and Bowman Road through June 4, weather permitting, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The posted detour will use Main Street/Harrisburg Pike, Route 741 (Rohrerstown Road), Route 23 (Marietta Avenue), and Stony Battery Road.

Starting June 12, a 75-day road closure is scheduled for a section of Church Street between Stony Battery Road and Jonas Drive so workers can install a new culvert.

Both closures are part of a $3.5 million project to repave Church Street between Huntington Place in West Hemp-field Township and Main Street in Landisville, East Hemp-field Township.

JVI Group Inc. of York Springs in Adams County is the contractor for the project.