A section of Church Street in East Hempfield Township will be closed for roadwork starting Monday and isn’t expected to reopen until Aug. 26.

During the 75-day closure, a detour will be in place using Main Street/Harrisburg Pike, Route 741 (Rohrerstown Road), Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) and Stony Battery Road.

Workers are installing a new box culvert where the road crosses an unnamed tributary to Swarr Run. The project is located between Stony Battery Road and Jonas Drive, near Four Seasons Golf Club.

A nearby section of Church Street was closed for most of May so workers could realign a curve in the road.

The work is part of a $3.5 million project to repave Church Street and Stony Battery Road between Huntington Place in West Hempfield Township and Main Street in Landisville, East Hempfield Township.

JVI Group Inc. of York Springs in Adams County is the contractor for the project.