Temar Boggs has been granted parole.

Boggs, who at age 15 in 2013 helped track down an abducted girl and was convicted of armed robbery three years later, has received approval from the Board of Probation and Parole to be released from state prison.

He is at the State Correctional Institution Dallas in Luzerne County, where he is serving a sentence of 40 months to 10 years for the robbery.

Boggs' minimum release date was June 6, but the board denied him parole in a February review.

The board based its decision on his “minimization/denial of the nature and circumstances of” and his “lack of remorse for” the offense.

But in its Aug. 27 review, the board said Boggs, 21, had accepted responsibility and stated remorse for the robbery.

The average inmate is released within 130 days of being interviewed, according to the board of probation and parole. The Department of Corrections does not give out release dates, according to a spokeswoman.

Boggs' parole conditions include maintaining employment and approved housing.