Whether parking in lots and garages or on the street, Lancaster city residents are accustomed to getting parking tickets and warnings for any number of offenses. But what they’re not used to is finding a traffic-light-yellow, book-shaped contraption covering three-quarters of their windshield.

Traditionally, police and parking authorities have used parking boots to target egregious offenders. Now, enforcement officers have another tool to stick it to careless drivers — the parking Barnacle.

Weighing about 20 pounds, the device attaches via suction cups to the driver side of a vehicle's windshield, effectively keeping the driver who committed the parking violation from leaving. A Barnacle attaches to a windshield with 1,000 pounds of force, according to the Barnacle’s website.

The Barnacle has instructions on it for motorists to pay the $50 removal fine and have police detach it from their vehicle. The fee is determined by the city. According to the city’s booting codes, any vehicle that is parked on a public street or lot that has one or more unsettled parking violations pending against them is liable for a boot at an officer’s discretion.

According to Lancaster City Bureau of Police Patrol Services Sgt. Michael Gerace, after paying the fine it might be an hour or less for the department to arrive at the vehicle to remove the barnacle, during standard business hours.

Lancaster Police Bureau has used the Barnacle, which has been available since 2018, for about four years, Gerace said. He said the barnacles are safer and more effective than parking boots, which can be "defeated." Police use barnacles over boots when they’re available (the department has just two). They are safer to install and remove for officers, and are less fallible than boots, which can be driven over and broken.

"You'll detach a windshield before you detach that barnacle," Gerace said. "It's all suction."

They are safer for police because an officer applying the barnacle only has to reach over the top of the car as opposed to kneeling to the side of the car, potentially in the line of traffic. They are also safer for cars, as they do not interfere with the wheels, mounts or suspension of the vehicles.

Rashawn Allen, president of Barnacle, which manufactures the product, said the Barnacle is also designed to reduce confrontation and warn other drivers of parking enforcement. Allen said potential perpetrators will notice the bright yellow windshield cover and think twice before parking somewhere they should not.

“You can put it on a security car, your car,” Allen said. “You can have the signs that (say) enforced by Barnacle … and then also when people see it, and they're like, ‘Oh, I shouldn't park there, because they're obviously enforcing.’”

Neighboring cities also have gotten stuck on the Barnacle for parking deterrent, including Allentown and Reading. Allen said the Barnacle is used by about 65 municipalities and more than 70 university campuses nationwide. Individual clients also order the Barnacle to have quick, easy parking enforcement at hospitals and private parking lots.

If a driver tries to drive away with a Barnacle on the vehicle, a motion-activated alarm goes off. Gerace also said Barnacles have GPS trackers if someone tries to take it off the vehicle or drive away.

"We did have somebody drive off with one on their windshield, which was kind of humorous," Gerace said. "You can't see, it's right over the driver's compartment and they're driving with their head out the window. We knew as soon as it was moved, and we were able to find it."

Allen said in 2022 the Barnacle was deployed 15,000 times; 20 were reported missing and 140 were damaged. He said if motorists attempt to break or damage the device, it is likely because the city or business has set the price too high.

The city police department rents the Barnacle at $175 per unit per month, which includes the software and tracking features.

Allen said the Barnacle has been going through a sort of rebranding recently because the company wants to focus on both the enforcer and motorist experience, going to the lengths of “firing” renters who they determine deploy too frequently or in abusive ways.

The Barnacle’s website says it uses a “pay-and-remove” system that turns “the typical two-hour ordeal of a parking violation into a minute-long experience” by allowing violators to pay and remove the device on the spot, depositing it in a drop box. They want the barnacle to be a relatively positive experience for both ends of the deal, as parking violators will avoid the hassle of being towed or potentially having their car damaged.

Part of the Barnacle’s appeal is the convenience that the violator can drop the paid Barnacle in a box instead of waiting for an officer to come and clear it. Lancaster's parking system has not implemented that feature yet. Gerace said the Lancaster Parking Authority and police department are two different entities, but both are able to write tickets. Parking fees could go to any of five courts for the county, and the organizations have decided to sort those themselves instead of through Barnacle.

Gerace said the Lancaster City Bureau of Police hopes to get two more Barnacles in the future if their budget allows. The department is not looking to phase out the boots, as they are still viable pieces of equipment.

